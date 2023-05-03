Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United?! Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani to make audacious move for PSG superstar if takeover bid is successful

Manchester United will make a sensational move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe if the Qatari bidders are successful in their takeover.

Qatari billionaire in frame to takeover from Glazers

Planning huge summer transfer spree

Wants Kylian Mbappe as blockbuster statement signing

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Christian Falk, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, the ambitious billionaire bidder from the Middle East, is eyeing French superstar Mbappe as a marquee signing this summer, if he completes the takeover of Manchester United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After submitting a new bid at the end of April, Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim hopes to successfully conclude a full takeover of the club, which is what most of the Old Trafford faithful want given their desire to see the back of current owners, the Glazers. The Middle Eastern banker doesn't have a clear run in the takeover process, and is looking to fend off competition from British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

And Falk claims Sheikh Jassim is ready to make a splash at Old Trafford should he replace the Glazers this summer. That's by pulling an audacious swoop for French trio Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Kingsley Coman, with the former serving as the headline act.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The French superstar is considered one of the best players in the world, and requires no introduction. And, if these rumours materialise, he would be a marquee signing for the club to signal the new ambitious owners' intentions moving forward as the Red Devils look to challenge for Premier League and Champions League titles once again.

The 24-year-old only signed a new contract with the reigning Ligue 1 champions last year after turning down Real Madrid. However, with reports claiming Mbappe’s two-year deal is in fact one year with the option of a further year, this summer could see him again enter the final year of his PSG deal.

Moreover, PSG are reportedly working on a makeover of their squad that could see star names such as Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi leave the French capital. There are only a few clubs big enough to lure Mbappe, and a cash-rich United would certainly be in the running.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Qib.com.qa

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Manager Erik ten Hag will be looking to secure Champions League football for next season in the upcoming Premier League run-in, and potentially pip city-rivals Man City to the FA Cup trophy. Therefore, laying all the necessary foundations for a transfer spree at Old Trafford if the proposed Qatari takeover goes through.