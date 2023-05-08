Kylian Mbappe to AC Milan? Rafael Leao jokes PSG superstar should make the move to San Siro

Winger Rafael Leao jokes self-proclaimed Milan fan, Kylian Mbappe, should join him in Italy.

Leao jokes about Mbappe joining Milan

The winger suggested Mbappe is already an AC Milan fan

The Frenchman had called AC Milan his favourite team

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward jokingly asked Kylian Mbappe to join AC Milan if the French forward decides to leave PSG in the upcoming year. Mbappe's contract at PSG ends in 2025 after he was offered a bumper deal by the Parisian giants last year, and Leao wants the Frenchman to join him in Italy in the near future.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 23-year-old was answering questions on The Residency, a new social networking platform intended to help fans ‘get up close and personal’ with ‘exclusive access to elite players’, and improve their interaction with fans. The likes of Joao Felix and Trevoh Chalobah are also on this application.

“Mbappe should come to Milan ahaha,” Leao stated on the app. He further wrote “He’s an AC Milan fan already.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the recently held FIFA Best Awards, the 2018 World Cup winner had expressed his admiration for Milan and called it the best club in Italy. Calling the Italian giants his favourite club, Mbappe said that if he would ever move to Serie-A, he would join the Rossoneri.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LEAO AND MBAPPE? While the AC Milan winger would be fully focused on his Champions League clash on Wednesday against arch-rivals Inter Milan, Mbappe would have his eyes glued to the Ligue 1 trophy as PSG look to add another piece of silverware to their cabinet.