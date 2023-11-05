'It's better to be a king in your village' - Kylian Mbappe told to snub Real Madrid and stay at PSG by ex-Arsenal star Samir Nasri

Former Arsenal star Samir Nasri has advised Kylian Mbappe to stay put in France instead of heading to Real Madrid next summer.

Nasri wants Mbappe to stay back at PSG

Create his legacy in France instead of moving to La Liga

Madrid denied talks with the French star

WHAT HAPPENED? The former France international wants Mbappe to reconsider his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain next summer to join Real Madrid as he feels that the 24-year-old star has an opportunity to create a legacy in his own country.

Nasri, who joined Arsenal from Marseille in 2008, further claimed that he would have never left Les Phoceens had they been owned by Qataris at that time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to JDD via Le10Sport, Nasri said, "Yes, even in world football. If he leaves, it will leave a hole, but with the budget, they will be able to recruit other players – who will not be Mbappe, that is clear. But today, he has such importance, whether in the French team or with his club.

Article continues below

"Already two years ago, I said he was the best player in the world. I still think so. He is from the Paris region: I, in his place, I would stay at PSG, instead of going to Madrid, to win the fiftieth Champions League for Real. If OM had been owned by Qatar when I was at the club, I would never have left. I think it is better to be the king in your village."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recently AS reported that the France national team captain has decided to forego the loyalty bonus that he was promised by PSG and in return the club won't create a hindrance in his way when joins Los Blancos in the summer of 2024. The Spanish giants, though, later confirmed on Saturday that they have not been in touch with the PSG star.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Luis Enrique's side will be next seen in action on Tuesday in a crucial Champions League fixture against AC Milan.