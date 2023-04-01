Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid in 2024 - but Liga side will only take him from PSG for FREE after being burned before

Kylian Mbappe wants to make his dream move to Real Madrid a reality in 2024, although the Spanish side will only sign him for free, according to AS.

Mbappe aiming to leave PSG for Real Madrid next summer

Madrid will only sign him on a free transfer

Spanish club want to avoid being burned again

WHAT HAPPENED? The transfer circus surrounding Mbappe has restarted as the French attacker has reportedly told his inner circle that he is aiming to play for Real Madrid in 2024. Mbappe has seen his wish for a Champions League winners medal dashed for another season at PSG, and he is keen to move to the Santiago Bernabau to achieve this dreams.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, despite Mbappe's clear desire to don the iconic white jersey of Real Madrid, the Spanish side are distancing themselves from discussing a potential move. After their previous attempts to sign him ended in disaster, Madrid are wary of once again being stung by PSG's all-time top goalscorer and will reportedly only enter into negotiations for him once he is a free agent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite signing a deal at PSG until 2025, Mbappe reportedly has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for fee next summer due to the club's lack of success in Europe. AS reports that sources close to the player believe his mind is made up and that he has scheduled a meeting with PSG for the end of the season to convey his desires.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE & REAL MADRID? After defeats in the Coupe de France and the Champions League, PSG can only win Ligue 1 this season, and kick-off their run-in with a match against Lyon on April 2.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, face a gruelling end to the season as they look to overturn a first leg Copa del Rey defeat to Barcelona and navigate their way through another Champions league quarter-final against Chelsea.