'Brotherhood' - Kylian Mbappe posts awesome 2015 throwback image of his brother Ethan - who he now trains alongside at PSG

Kylian Mbappe shared a picture of himself with younger brother and current Paris Saint-Germain teammate Ethan from 2015, and both look very different.

Kylian now a global superstar

Ethan is a rising talent

Big things expected of the siblings

WHAT HAPPENED? The two brothers are currently teammates in the French capital but this picture shared via Instagram from eight years ago serves as a reminder of just how much things have changed for the Mbappes in recent times, as they now train together for one of Europe's biggest clubs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The older Mbappe would have been about 16 at the time – as he made his senior Monaco debut at that age in 2015. He has since gone on to win the World Cup with France and establish himself as one of the game's brightest talents. Ethan, on the other hand, is now 16 and is yet to play a competitive match for PSG but did feature in a friendly win against Paris FC last December.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? After his recent injury, Kylian will be desperate to get himself back to full fitness having had to settle for a role off the bench in PSG's 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich. Perhaps his brother will soon be part of match-day squads too.