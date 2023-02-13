Kylian Mbappe is 'cracked' and he gave me 'good signs' for PSG's Champions League match vs Bayern Munich - Neymar

Neymar said Kylian Mbappe showed him "good signs" ahead of a potential return for PSG against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Mbappe a doubt for UCL clash

But Neymar hopeful of return

Talks up extremely important" team-mate

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar was quizzed on the latest surrounding colleague and footballing superstar Mbappe ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's huge Champions League last-16 meeting with Bayern Munich on Tuesday. The Frenchman has been out injured since the beginning of February where he left the field against Montpellier clutching his leg, but Neymar offered a positive update.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[Mbappe] is an extremely important player, he's a crack, a great player," Neymar said in a pre-match press conference. "When the three of us are together, [myself, Messi and Mbappe], we feel very strong. He told me he felt good. These are good signs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Christophe Galtier's side have been bogged down by injury and inconsistency since the World Cup, with his star players in particular struggling. Their stuttering form - including a recent defeat to Monaco - resulted in Neymar reportedly slamming Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike as a result of of the 3-1 loss, which has landed him in hot water with the club. The Brazilian has since responded to the reports with his side of the story.

Mbappe was expected to miss the first leg, but made a return to full training this week alongside Messi and Marco Verratti, who have shaken off their own injuries in a big boost for Galtier.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR & PSG? After yet more disappointment against Monaco, a game-winning performance at the Parc des Princes against Bayern would be the perfect way for Neymar to respond to his critics and get himself back in the club's good books.