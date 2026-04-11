Kroos: Real Madrid are the most dangerous side in the world when things get chaotic

German legend Toni Kroos, a Real Madrid icon, analysed Bayern Munich’s 2-1 victory over Los Blancos in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Speaking on his podcast, Kroos said: “I wasn’t surprised by what happened in that match. Although Bayern put in an excellent performance, what happened after they went 2-0 up was the most striking aspect from a mental perspective.”

“In recent years Bayern have dominated Real Madrid in the first leg, yet they often fail to maintain that standard or secure qualification in the return fixture; the fine details prove costly.”

“A 2–0 half-time lead should have mentally sealed the match,” he explained. “Instead, Bayern sat back and defended with less intensity.”

“At that moment Bayern were fully in control, so I expected them to either maintain their superiority or extend the lead. I anticipated they would either keep possession calmly or add a third, fourth, even a fifth goal; instead, the opposite occurred.”

“The mistake Umamakanu made against Vinícius was a turning point in the match. After that, Real Madrid showed their strength of character and created several dangerous chances between the 60th and 75th minutes despite trailing 0-2.”

“In my opinion, Real Madrid are the most dangerous side in the world when games turn into an attacking free-for-all… It’s a style the Whites love.”

He concluded: “That is why Real Madrid came close to drawing; the match could have ended 3-3, but it finished 2-1. In my view, Bayern should have managed the game better—either protecting their lead or exploiting the spaces to make it 3-1 or 4-1.”



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