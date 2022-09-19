Kounde dismisses fan mockery with Twitter reply about Barcelona salary

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde fired back at a football fan who attempted to mock him on social media.

Defender reacted with emojis after France's basketball defeat

Was then mocked regarding Barca's financial problems

But he sarcastically hit back at the Twitter user

WHAT HAPPENED? After France were beaten in the EuroBasket final by Spain, Kounde expressed his dejection on Twitter with the use of a couple of sad-faced emojis. Relating his tweet to Barcelona's widely-documented financial struggles, one social media user took aim at the 23-year-old and his new club but he was shut down emphatically.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona were able to reduce the effects of their financial problems by activating a number of economic levers during the summer. Initially, they were unable to register Kounde for their squad but ultimately found the space for their €50 million man.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOUNDE? Having missed just one game for the Spanish giants since that registration date, Kounde has a huge role to play this season. The Blaugrana are fighting on a few different fronts and the Frenchman will need to be at his best if they are to achieve their aspirations.