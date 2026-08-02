Kokorella's replacement: Alonso revives a Madrid club with millions

Pep Chavarría is set to take the biggest step of his professional career. He has decided to leave Rayo Vallecano for Chelsea in a deal worth 25 million euros, plus bonuses and add-ons, making it the largest sale in the Madrid club's history.

Sport newspaper reported that the official announcement will come in the coming hours, once the two clubs have ironed out the final details.

Rayo Vallecano had hoped to bank a figure close to the 50 million euro release clause in the player's contract. In the end, the two parties settled for around half that amount.

The left-back arrives in the Premier League off the back of the best season of his career. He played 44 matches across various competitions, scored one goal, a superb strike against Atlético Madrid, and provided 3 assists, cementing his status as one of the most prominent left-backs in La Liga.

That form drew interest from a number of major European clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen, but the player ultimately preferred a move to Chelsea.

In London, Chavarría will work under Spanish coach Xabi Alonso, whose system is built on 3 defenders and attacking full-backs. It suits the attacking qualities of the Spaniard down to the ground.

Chavarría has already touched down in the English capital, where he will fill the void left by Marc Cucurella's move to Real Madrid. His main competition for the left-back berth will come from Jorrel Hato.

Figueres, Olot, Real Zaragoza and Rayo Vallecano have shaped his journey so far. Now Pep Chavarría prepares for the biggest challenge of his career at one of the giants of European football.