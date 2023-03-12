Koke expecting Joao Felix to return to Atletico Madrid following Chelsea loan

Koke is expecting Joao Felix to return to Atletico Madrid when his loan at Chelsea expires at the end of the season.

Felix left Atletico for Chelsea in January on loan

Shares positive relationship with midfielder Koke

Spaniard insists Felix will return to Atletico this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Felix's former teammate has stated that the Portuguese will be back at Civitas Metropolitano ahead of the next season. The Spanish midfielder feels Felix is thriving from the game time he is receiving at Stamford Bridge, but hints that the 23-year-old will unlikely be staying put in west London beyond his loan term.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about the impact of Felix's January exit, as well as that of fellow attacker Matheus Cunha, who joined Wolves, had on the team, Koke told Mundo Deportivo: "They were important players within the team. They made the decision to leave. Joao transferred and Cunha transferred. They are decisions of each one. Totally respectable. Joao is picking up the rhythm of the games, he is gaining confidence for the coming season to come back here. And to Cunha wish him all the best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese forward moved to Stamford Bridge in a straight loan deal with no buy option after falling out-of-favour with Diego Simeone at his parent club. After getting a red card on his debut against Fulham, Felix has been impressive in spells for the Blues, albeit he has found the back of the net just once in eight appearances. Much has been said about where the 23-year-old will play football next season, but in order to attract a talent of Felix's calibre, Chelsea will at least need to secure European football for next season.

Felix has not had it all his own way since joining Chelsea...

WHAT NEXT? Felix will be aiming to make a more telling impact in terms of offensive output for Chelsea between now and the end of the season, with the run-in starting with a home clash against Everton next weekend.