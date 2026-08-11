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KNVB offer NEC a helping hand immediately after victory over Olympiakos

NEC Nijmegen vs Olympiacos
NEC Nijmegen
Olympiacos
Champions League Qualification
D. Schreuder

Dick Schreuder is delighted with NEC's win over Olympiakos (2-1) in the third qualifying round of the Champions League. The manager spoke afterwards to Ziggo Sport

"It was terribly tense on the touchline, I think I did some crazy things as well. But I'm incredibly proud of the group," Schreuder begins. "Straight through to the next round." 

"There was a real urge to win, I missed that last Saturday. They made up for it today. It's still a shame that Kaj's goal was disallowed, otherwise we wouldn't even have needed extra time. But I'm incredibly proud, absolutely." 

Earlier, there had already been plenty of talk about the punishing schedule of two matches a week. Now NEC are through to the next round and Champions League football is genuinely within reach, the issue has surfaced again. Schreuder says the Nijmegen club could get some help from the KNVB. 

"I heard something from one of my assistants that that match then would not be played," Schreuder says, referring to the Eredivisie clash with Excelsior on Saturday 22 August, exactly between the two legs against Bodø/Glimt. "It may be bad, but I'm not occupied with that at all either." 

Eredivisie
Willem II crest
Willem II
WII
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
Super League
Olympiacos crest
Olympiacos
OLY
Atromitos crest
Atromitos
ATR

"I really take it game by game," Schreuder continues. "I look at who is on the pitch tomorrow and who I need to push outside to get on to the pitch. To make sure they are fit again for kick-off on Saturday." 

That means NEC still look set to be in action this coming Saturday, away to Willem II. Last weekend, they opened the season with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Telstar.

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