The KNVB will introduce several new rules from the 2026/27 season to cut out time-wasting and increase effective playing time. They will be used for the first time on Sunday in the Johan Cruyff Shield between league champions PSV and cup winners AZ. That means a number of rules first introduced at the last World Cup are now being adopted.

Among the most eye-catching changes is a visible five-second rule for goal-kicks and throw-ins. Referees will now count down from five seconds before the ball has to be back in play.

If a player does not restart play within that time, the punishment will follow straight away. A goal-kick will become a corner for the opposition, while a throw-in will go to the other team.

Substitutions will also be policed more strictly. Players coming off must leave the pitch within ten seconds by the shortest route. If they fail to do so, the substitute must wait at least one minute and can only come on at the next stoppage in play.

The KNVB also want to stamp out feigned injuries. Players treated on the pitch must stay outside the lines for at least one minute after the restart before they are allowed back on.

There are, however, a number of exceptions to that rule. Goalkeepers do not have to leave the pitch after treatment. Players injured by a foul for which the opponent receives a yellow or red card may also stay on the field. The same applies when two players from the same team are treated at the same time or when there is a serious injury.

Off the pitch, plenty is changing too. The VAR will also get extra powers from this season. For example, the video assistant referee may correct a wrongly awarded corner into a goal-kick, provided that happens before play restarts. The reverse is not possible: an incorrect goal-kick cannot be turned into a corner by the VAR.

The VAR can also step in when a second yellow card is wrongly shown and therefore leads to a red card. The video assistant referee may also alert the referee to a case of mistaken identity, where the wrong player receives a yellow or red card. In doing so, only the identity of the punished player is corrected, while the assessment of the foul itself remains unchanged.