Klopp explains why Salah & Mane should stay put as Liverpool boss lays out ‘challenge’

The Reds boss, who has delivered Champions League and Premier League titles, believes winning at Anfield means more than it does elsewhere

Jurgen Klopp sees no reason why players such as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane would want to leave , amid ongoing talk of interest from the likes of and , with there no “better challenge” than winning at Anfield.

The Reds have enjoyed a remarkable run of success over the course of the last 13 months, with floodgates opened on the silverware front by a triumph in June 2019.

Having previously struggled to get over the final hurdle across multiple competitions, Klopp finally found a way of delivering on expectations.

Success in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup has followed, while a record-breaking Premier League title win has brought a 30-year wait for top-flight glory to a close.

There is seemingly little left for Liverpool to achieve with their current squad, which has led to suggestions of certain individuals opening themselves up to new challenges elsewhere.

Klopp, though, is eager to establish a dynasty on the red half of Merseyside and believes every member of his squad should be embracing the opportunities in front of them in – rather than consider fresh starts in , or .

The Reds boss told The Mirror: “Tell me a better challenge than being successful with Liverpool FC?

“There are a lot of big clubs, but if you go to Madrid or Barcelona, you win the league six or seven times in 15 years.

“Bayern win it nine times and is similar. These are great achievements but what is really interesting is to make an impact here.

“We try everything to be a really exciting club and to make a really exciting story that everyone wants to be a part of.

“The plan is for the players to look back and say: ‘One of the most important days of my life was the day I signed for Liverpool’.”

In the present, Klopp is looking to ensure that his players do not lose their focus in the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

A 4-0 defeat was suffered at in their first outing since seeing a coronation as the kings of English football confirmed, with relegation-threatened next in the Reds’ sights on Sunday.