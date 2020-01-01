Klopp reveals how he'd solve VAR shambles as latest controversy sees Grealish goal ruled out

The Liverpool boss wants to see the line used to check offside made thicker, with the flaws in the technology exposed once again at Turf Moor

manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed how he'd solve the ongoing issues surrounding VAR, with falling victim to another controversial decision on New Year's Day.

Video assistant referees were introduced at the start of the 2019-20 campaign in an attempt to ease the pressure on officials and take human error out of the equation when clear and obvious errors have occurred.

However, the technology has stolen headlines for all the wrong reasons, with marginal offside calls proving to be a source of major frustration for managers and supporters across the Premier League.

Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has been at the centre of the latest perceived injustice, with his 12th-minute strike against ruled out due to his heel being millimetres ahead of the last defender when the ball was played through.

Klopp has seen Liverpool involved in their fair share of similar incidents, and he is in favour of a change which would see the attacker given the benefit of any doubt in tight situations.

The German boss told a press conference: "We had a manager meeting with UEFA and it was decided to make the line bigger [wider]. I would like that.

"I don't know who would decide that. That it doesn't take so long until a decision would also be better.

"It's not the biggest problem in the world. We want to have clarification and right decisions, offside we get that now, the only problem is it feels like half an hour until the toenail is offside. But that's the decision."

Klopp was speaking ahead of Liverpool's clash with newly promoted at Anfield on Thursday, where his side will be looking to extend their 36-match unbeaten run.

The Reds have won their last 10 in the Premier League, and have only dropped points in one of their 19 fixtures this season.

Liverpool have stormed 13 points clear of their rivals at the top of the table, despite having been forced to negotiate their way through a hectic winter schedule which included a Club World Cup venture in .

A 1-0 home win over Wolves on Sunday marked their latest triumph, with Klopp fully focused on keeping the squad as fresh as possible as the fixture list continues to pile up.

He added: "Four days is a proper recovery so that's okay but after that, there's another game. It isn't just about rhythm, we don't have massive alternatives in all positions, some will have to go again and hopefully, they can.

"But the players are all in good shape, so I'm happy about that. But it's not always easy to make the right decisions."