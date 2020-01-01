Klopp press conferences at Borussia Dortmund were 'a late-night show', says Hummels

The Germany defender fondly remembers his old manager's way with words, but he was also keen to show his support for current boss Lucien Favre

Jurgen Klopp’s media engagements at were more like a late-night show than a press conference, according to defender Mats Hummels.

The boss made his name in seven years at Dortmund, winning two titles and reaching the final.

Klopp’s personality was never far from the headlines whether due to his passionate displays on the touchline or his sense of humour with the press.

Hummels says current boss Lucien Favre has a markedly different approach – but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“After seven years of press conferences with Kloppo here in Dortmund, we got used to the fact that it wasn’t really a press conference, but a late-night show,” Hummels told Sky Sports. “[Favre] does not want to reveal so much and he can be rather withdrawn, but if you are looking for entertainment you should switch to ProSieben [a German television network] at 8:15pm.”

Klopp’s press conferences haven’t lost their entertainment value since moving to the Premier League, recently quipping that Liverpool would support injured defender Virgil van Dijk "like a good wife is waiting when the husband is in jail".

Hummels was speaking after Dortmund beat local rivals 3-0 in the Revierderby on Saturday. They bounced back from a disappointing Champions League defeat at in midweek, and Hummels was keen to throw his support behind the under-fire Favre.

He said: "I think he's a very good coach and we really enjoy working with him, but I don’t think it's good to get into these things as a player. There are other people who are responsible for that."

Dortmund have now won three matches in a row without conceding in the Bundesliga, sitting one point off the top of the table with five games played.

They came in for plenty of criticism for their performance in Rome, but midfielder Julian Brandt says that such kneejerk reactions are part of the territory at a big club.

"I've gotten used to it,” Brandt said. “After a bad game or a defeat, it can quickly lead to unrest. That is quite normal. The boys and the staff can handle it. We have also had some very, very good games this season. We will all keep building together, including the coach, this season.”