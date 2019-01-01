Klopp 'loves' Liverpool & is essential to the club's 'long-term' vision - Kosicke

The German manager's agent has predicted that his client will honour his latest contract and continue to play a "major role" at Anfield

handed Jurgen Klopp a new contract because he is essential to their "long-term" vision, according to his agent Marc Kosicke.

Klopp put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield on December 13, which will see him remain at the club until 2024.

The 52-year-old was previously tied to the Reds until 2022, and had openly discussed the possibility of taking a break from the game when that agreement ran out, with boss Steven Gerrard touted as his potential successor.

However, Klopp ultimately decided to extend his stay on Merseyside, insisting that the "club is in such a good place, I couldn't contemplate leaving" - effectively ending speculation over his future.

Liverpool have made great strides forward under the German tactician this year, winning the , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup while also storming to the top of the Premier League.

Kosicke cannot imagine his client wanting to ply his trade anywhere else given his "love" for the club, with the Reds currently in the process of "planning security" to sustain their success in the coming years.

When asked to address Klopp's new Liverpool contract during an interview with Sport1, Koscike said: "Jurgen loves this club and at the moment I don't know what would be better for him. And he doesn't know either.

"Liverpool is currently positioning itself in the long term. It's also about planning security.

"Players like [Sadio] Mane, [Virgil] van Dijk, Mo Salah, they should all extend or already have it. And of course, the manager plays a major role."

Liverpool are 13 points clear of second-place Leicester in the top flight at the moment, and 14 ahead of reigning champions , having played a game less than both of their main rivals.

Klopp's men are now gearing up for a clash with high flying at Anfield on January 2, where they will be looking to extend a remarkable run.

The Reds have won their last 10 on the bounce and are unbeaten in 36 Premier League matches, with the only side to have taken any points from them this season.

Three days after their latest league outing, Liverpool will turn their attention to a Merseyside derby clash against in the third round of the .