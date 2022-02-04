Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho remains of considerable interest to Liverpool, despite the Reds failing to get a January transfer over the line, with Jurgen Klopp admitting that he would be “crazy” to give up on landing the talented teenager.

An £8 million ($11m) package was agreed for the 19-year-old midfielder on deadline day of the winter window, with the Portugal-born England U18 international set to see out the season on loan at Craven Cottage.

The relevant paperwork could not be processed in time, though, and Carvalho remains in west London as a result – with La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid now said to have joined a long list of suitors readying summer approaches for his services.

What has been said?

Liverpool are considered to still head the queue for Carvalho, having shown how much belief they have in his potential, and Klopp has suggested that efforts to get an agreement over the line will be rekindled in the summer.

The Reds boss told reporters when asked if he expects the hot prospect to end up at Anfield: “I don't know. We will see. We are obviously still interested, it would be crazy if we are not.

“It's obviously not in our hands. It was late before the deadline and it didn't work out. We will see what happens.”

Klopp added on Liverpool’s approach to recruitment: “Our strategy is to sign the right players at the right moment.

“We recognise issues in terms of positions or contracts. We will never miss having a look ahead, that's what we are doing.”

Any other business?

While Liverpool missed out on Carvalho, they were able to secure the signature of Colombia international forward Luis Diaz.

The 25-year-old is moving to England in a £50m ($67m) switch from Porto, with Klopp excited to work with another creative influence.

He is, however, pleading patience with a new recruit that will need time in which to adjust to the demands of life in the Premier League.

Klopp said of another big-money addition on Merseyside: “If he was immediately at his best then it would be really strange.

“He needs time to adapt to it but that doesn't mean I speak about four or five months, I haven't even seen him yet in training so maybe we should wait a little bit! I'm really happy with the signing.

Article continues below

“We like pretty much everything about him. I have followed him for a while, he is an exceptional player.

“He has speed and character. He maybe is a bit of a late bloomer but I'm really happy we could get him in now. It's a special story so far. He is one of us now.”

Further reading