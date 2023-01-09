‘Maybe Klopp is leaving soon’ – Gakpo’s Liverpool transfer timing questioned by former PSV boss De Mos

Cody Gakpo has seen the timing of his transfer to Liverpool called into question, with the Dutch forward warned “maybe Jurgen Klopp is leaving soon”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international has made a £44 million ($54m) move to Anfield, with that deal officially completed when the January window swung open. Gakpo has since made his competitive debut for Liverpool, in a FA Cup third-round clash with Wolves, but the 23-year-old has been informed that he may have made the wrong career decision as his new employers are struggling for consistency in 2022-23.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former PSV boss Aad de Mos has told Soccernews.nl of Gakpo’s decision to leave Eindhoven for England: “He arrives at a time when the team is disappointing a bit. The spirit is completely gone and they are not among the best teams at the moment, just like Chelsea. Liverpool are trying to get back on track at the moment and it’s not a time for young players coming in, so I don’t know if the time is right to go to Liverpool now. Also, maybe Jurgen Klopp is leaving soon. But Liverpool got him quite cheap because PSV is in a need right now to stay out of red numbers.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool moved to snap up Gakpo after seeing him register 21 goals for PSV last season and a further 13 efforts alongside 17 assists in the current campaign – while also finding the target in all three of the Netherlands’ group games at the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Big things are expected of Gakpo at Liverpool, with the highly-rated forward – who can operate on the flanks or down the middle – currently being asked to cover the injury-enforced absences of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota as Klopp’s side seek a spark in domestic and European trophy bids.