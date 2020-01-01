‘Klopp was laughing at incredible VAR decision’ – Liverpool legend Houghton stunned by derby offside call

The former Reds midfielder was baffled by a big call that ruled out a late goal for Jordan Henderson, but enjoyed a four-goal thriller at Goodison Par

Jurgen Klopp was “actually laughing” at the VAR decision that robbed of a late winner against in a thrilling Merseyside derby, says Ray Houghton.

Technology did the Reds no favours on Saturday when they made the short trip to Goodison Park.

Jordan Pickford was spared any punishment during a lively first-half, despite catching Virgil van Dijk with a knee-high tackle that forced a Dutch defender from the field.

The reigning Premier League champions were left cursing their luck again in the closing stages, with Jordan Henderson seeing a stoppage-time effort chalked off as Sadio Mane was adjudged to have strayed fractionally offside.

Klopp was left bemused by that big call, with the Reds now asking the Premier League to review their use of VAR, and is struggling to understand how the relevant authorities came to their final ruling.

Liverpool legend Houghton is another who feels that changes need to be made, with an otherwise entertaining 2-2 draw – which saw Mohamed Salah record his 100th goal for the Reds and Richarlison pick up a red card – seeing attention diverted away from the quality of those on the field.

“Oh my goodness. I’m just looking at Jurgen Klopp in his technical area, and he’s laughing!” Houghton told talkSPORT.

“He’ actually laughing, it’s incredible!

“I’m looking at the monitor and it is very, very tight. I don’t know, I couldn’t tell you how he’s offside, I thought he was on.

“We had everything today, we had four goals, we had a sending off and we had VAR having an input as well over whether it was or wasn’t a goal.

“For the amount of games we’ve had here at Goodison where we’ve had drab 0-0s, today was an exciting game for Merseyside and it shows how far have come as a side.

“For Liverpool, they got over that 7-2 defeat to , I thought it was cracking game to watch, absolutely brilliant.

“But I’m shocked by that decision.”

Liverpool appear set to be without Van Dijk for an important period in their 2020-21 campaign, as they prepare to open another adventure, with Klopp’s side due to be back in action on Wednesday when they take in a trip to .