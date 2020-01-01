Klopp keeping 'fingers crossed' on Mane as Liverpool wait on scan results

The Premier League leaders saw their Senegalese forward forced off against Wolves, with the hope still being that he is not seriously injured

Jurgen Klopp is keeping his “fingers crossed” when it comes to Sadio Mane’s fitness, with waiting on the results of a scan.

The Reds saw their Senegalese forward forced off just 33 minutes into a meeting with Wolves on Thursday.

The Premier League leaders were able to go on and secure a 2-1 win at Molineux, stretching their lead at the top of the table to 16 points.

Mane’s injury scare was, however, a serious cause for concern given the ambitions of those at Anfield this season.

Klopp was quick to try and play down the knock afterwards, with it suggested that the in-form 27-year-old had suffered a “tweak”.

The Reds boss said: “It was very average that he had to go off...hopefully it's not too difficult or too bad.”

That remains the official line coming out of Liverpool, with it yet to be determined how severe the problem is.

Klopp added when asked for an update in a press conference looking ahead to an date with Shrewsbury: “I think this moment he is in the scan and he didn’t call me from the scan. Fingers crossed.”

With League One opponents next on the agenda for the Reds, it could be that Mane would have been in line for a much-needed rest anyway.

Klopp admits that he will be shuffling his pack, having named a youthful side for a third-round derby with , but is yet to settle on his starting XI.

He added: “It's chance for a lot of players, I haven't decided the line-up yet. We will wait for the medical reports. Dejan Lovren has trained normally.”

Liverpool do have a few other fitness concerns to contend with, as Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner remain out of action, but Adrian will step back in between the sticks for cup duty.

Klopp said: “He will be in goal. Nothing different.

“For Shaq and Milly, too early. Naby [Keita] we will see. He will be part of training today. Other boys who didn't play longer than a half will be important with an intense session.”