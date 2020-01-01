'They just aren't bothered' - Klopp criticises Premier League over fixture congestion

With an avalanche of games to come before Christmas, the Liverpool manager believes the organisers need to be smarter with their scheduling

manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at the Premier League due to the fixture congestion that the top clubs face.

The defending champions, in common with the other teams participating in European football this season, face the prospect of playing two matches a week until the Christmas period except for the international break in November.

Klopp says that the powers that be have been careless with their scheduling of matches, often asking a team that has played on Wednesday night to be involved in the early Saturday kick-off.

To the former boss, that is a major source of concern, particularly as he has a mounting injury list.

“I think everybody would agree that if you play Tuesday night, you can play the Saturday 12:30pm game, but somehow the Premier League never realises that,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“They always put in the Wednesday night game, like last Saturday, Man City had to play this game [12:30pm on Saturday] - I can’t believe it. We are obviously not friends, we play against each other and fight against each other, but how is that possible?

“Maybe I’m too dumb. Premier League CEO Richard Masters and all the others have all said it before: ‘Come on, that’s how it is.’ They just aren’t bothered. I don’t understand why.”

Liverpool were in action against Midtjylland on Tuesday and are slated to play West Ham in the Premier League late on Saturday before travelling to Bergamo for another Tuesday match against .

Klopp’s men have given themselves some breathing space in Europe with six points from six, while they lie second behind local rivals in the league standings presently.

The run up to Christmas, though, promises to be a gruelling spell for the Reds, with their only midweek off – aside from the international break – before Christmas being the one leading up to the holiday.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, there is no winter break scheduled for the Premier League this season, meaning the players face cramming matches in until the campaign ends in May, after which many players will travel for summer tournaments such as the rearranged European Championships.