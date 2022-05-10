Klopp hails 'beast' Haaland after Man City move: Unfortunately for Liverpool, that's a really good signing

Jurgen Klopp says that, unfortunately for himself and Liverpool, Manchester CIty have signed a "beast" as the Premier League champions confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland on Tuesday.

Haaland is set to join City from Dortmund after the defending Premier League champions agreed to pay the £51 million ($63m) fee that will trigger a release clause in the striker’s contract.

The Norwegian star has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund and, with City now having the marquee No.9 they previously lacked, Klopp admitted that Pep Guardiola's side is going to be a real handful with Haaland leading the line.

What did Klopp say about Haaland?

"Good player," Klopp quipped on Sky Sports. "City wasn't ever and will never be a team that wins games because of one player. They have a specific way to play and I think Erling will realise all of a sudden that he can score a lot of goals on the second post. He will love that.

"There will be other situations where he's a real beast. He's been injured a couple of times at Dortmund but he's a real beast.

"Unfortunately, a really good signing."

The battle atop the Premier League

Liverpool bested Aston Villa 1-0 on Tuesday, remaining in the Premier League title chase.

Article continues below

City currently lead that race as the two sides are level on points with City maintaining a game in hand.

Up next, City will face Wolves as they look to inch closer to yet another Premier League title as Liverpool will look on hoping for a slip-up from their title rivals.

Further reading