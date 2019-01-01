Klopp admits Liverpool can’t be ‘beauties’ all the time after ugly win at Sheffield United

The Reds battled their way to a narrow 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane, with Premier League new boys making life difficult for the faultless leaders

Jurgen Klopp conceded cannot be “beauties” every week after seeing his side battle their way to an ugly 1-0 win away at .

The Reds are used to being pleasing on the eye, with their recent successes built around an attacking mindset which generally sees them dominate opponents.

They saw plenty of the ball at Bramall Lane on Saturday, but found the going tougher than they are accustomed to against the Premier League new boys.

Chris Wilder’s hosts held their own for long periods and were left cursing their luck as an uncharacteristic error from goalkeeper Dean Henderson ended up costing them dear.

Georginio Wijnaldum saw a hopeful effort slip through the Blades shot-stopper, allowing Liverpool to preserve their faultless start to the season and cement their standing at the top of the table.

Klopp told BT Sport afterwards when asked for his assessment of a dogged display: “For us it was important to win, we had unbelievably big chances, in the first half we had two big chances and in the second one which we scored from.

“These games, they are not all beauties and you have to work hard for the results.

“You have to respect the opponent, we had good moments and it was one of these games you have to win but not think too much about it.

“One team deserved to win, which was us, but all respect to Sheffield United, they were tough.

“I was frustrated, and at half time we spoke about it.

“We started well, but you have to do the same things again and again. It’s about body language, it starts with the centre halves, it’s the little things.

“They threw everything at us, they worked incredibly hard, they were a real threat.

“I am fine with the game, not overly happy but it happens.

“We were concentrated at set pieces for 95 minutes the boys were spot on. We didn’t play our best football but there we are.”

Liverpool have preserved their lead at the Premier League summit and made it 16 successive victories in the English top flight.

Their attention is about to switch to midweek duty as they prepare for a home date with Red Bull Salzburg, before a visit from Leicester next weekend which carries them into the October international break.