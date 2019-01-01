Klinsmann turns down Stuttgart CEO opportunity due to club's lack of 'urgency'

The second-division club's former striker was in the running to take over, but has now bowed out of the race

Jurgen Klinsmann has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant VfB CEO position, citing the club's lack of urgency in the hiring process.

The 55-year-old rose to prominence as a striker with the club between 1984 and 1989, earning a move to prior to the 1989-90 season.

Klinsmann had been in talks with Stuttgart for months over the role but has now confirmed that he will not be taking over as CEO of the 2. side.

"By e-mail I informed the Presidential Council of VfB Stuttgart today that I am not available ... for further talks regarding the office of CEO and for another office at VfB," Klinsmann said in a statement.

"The entire communication and correspondence with both the VfB Presidential Council and a Munich-based recruitment consultancy were not effective and without any urgency on the part of VfB.

"Naturally, I am keeping my fingers crossed for VfB – as always – and I hope that the club will soon be back in the division it belongs."

Stuttgart were relegated last season after finishing in 16th place in the Bundesliga table, forcing the club into the promotion-relegation playoff against second-division Union Berlin.

Union would earn promotion via away goals after a 2-2 aggregate result, achieving promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in the club's history.

Klinsmann has been out of management since being fired by U.S. Soccer in November 2016.

The German led the U.S. men's national team to the 2014 World Cup round of 16 but had begun qualification for the 2018 World Cup with back-to-back defeats.

Bruce Arena would take over from Klinsmann on an interim basis, but Arena was unable to achieve qualification as the shockingly missed out on 2018.

Since leaving the USMNT, Klinsmann has been linked with several positions across the globe but has yet to return to management.

Klinsmann said last year that he turned down several job opportunities ahead of the 2018 World Cup, insisting that he's waiting for a top-level job to open.

"If (I return), I want to lead an association of a certain calibre and with the goal to reach the semi-finals at the World Cup," Klinsmann told Sport Bild at the time.