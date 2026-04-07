How to buy Kings Cup Final 2026 tickets: Al Hilal vs Al Kholood dates, prices, and Riyadh information

The Saudi King’s Cup remains the most prestigious knockout competition in the Kingdom, and the 2026 edition is reaching a fever pitch as Al Hilal prepares to host Al Kholood.
Al Hilal, the reigning giants of Riyadh, are on a quest to further cement their legacy as the most successful club in the tournament's history.
Whether you are a die-hard member of the Blue Wave or a neutral fan looking to experience the pinnacle of Middle Eastern sports culture, securing your seat early is vital.
GOAL has got the latest availability with a comprehensive guide on securing tickets to the Kingdom Arena right now.
When is Al Hilal vs Al Kholood?
|Date & Time
|Fixture
|Location
|Tickets
|Thursday, April 23, 2026 (21:00 AST)
|Al Hilal vs Al Kholood
|Kingdom Arena, Riyadh
|Tickets
Where to buy Al Hilal vs Al Kholood tickets?
While primary tickets are often released through the Blu Store app (Al Hilal’s official partner) or the Saudi King’s Cup portal, high-demand seats can disappear within minutes of the general sale launch.
To ensure a smooth experience, fans should utilize official mobile platforms and trusted secondary marketplaces that guarantee entry. All tickets for matches at the Kingdom Arena are issued digitally.
For fans looking for last-minute options to watch the King's Cup Final unfold, you can look to secondary markets like StubHub.
How much are Al Hilal vs Al Kholood tickets?
- General Admission (Behind Goals): 65 SAR – 150 SAR
- Category 1 (Lateral Stands): 200 SAR – 450 SAR
- Premium Seating (Mid-tier): 500 SAR – 950 SAR
- Hospitality & VIP Boxes: 1,800 SAR – 5,000+ SAR
Prices are subject to change based on market demand as matchday approaches.
Everything you need to know about Kingdom Arena
The Kingdom Arena is a marvel of modern sports architecture. Originally built as Boulevard Hall and completed in record time, it has become the permanent fortress of Al Hilal.
For the most authentic King's Cup experience, try to get tickets in the North or South stands behind the goals. This is where the Al Hilal Ultras lead the chanting, creating the rhythmic, high-energy environment that has made Saudi football a global sensation.