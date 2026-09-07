Kieft saw Ajax player change completely against PSV: 'He normally wouldn’t hurt a fly!'

Wim Kieft and René van der Gijp were left laughing on KieftJansenEgmondGijp at the scuffle during Ajax v PSV after Ruben van Bommel's heavy challenge on Aaron Bouwman. Davy Klaassen's role in particular amused the analysts.

Van Bommel seemed to get off lightly with a yellow card, while Bouwman will be out for several weeks. The Ajax camp reacted furiously straight after the PSV forward's foul and again a few minutes later.

Referee Sander van der Eijk handed out several yellow cards in the second half of the Amsterdam showpiece. Klaassen, who had been substituted in the 54th minute, was booked for his part in the scuffle, along with Ivan Perisic, Steven Berghuis and Lutsharel Geertruida, among others.

"All those Ajax players who storm the pitch after Van Bommel's foul. Klaassen gets completely involved as well. But he has never hurt a fly. He's a very sweet boy. But it looked a bit like Argentine temperament," Kieft laughs about Ajax's usually composed captain.

Van der Gijp also has a dig at Klaassen. "Hold me back! Hold me back!" the analyst from Dordrecht says, mocking the Ajax captain's behaviour.

PSV eventually won 1-3 away at Ajax. A week earlier, they had thrashed FC Utrecht 1-6. Even so, Kieft believes it is still too early to call the Eindhoven side champions.

"PSV are not champions yet, but they are playing quite well. I thoroughly enjoyed myself anyway. The match was also fun because it was so poor. Then you get a lot of goals. And Ajax did all right as well," said Kieft.