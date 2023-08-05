Khune makes Kaizer Chiefs wish 'after hurting for eight years' - 'I am not ready to retire'

Legendary Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is hopeful of ending his career on a high by winning major silverware.

Khune has been at Chiefs for two decades

The 36-year-old has won 13 trophies

Khune makes his wish ahead of the new season

WHAT HAPPENED: Khune extended his stay at Naturena by a year after his contract expired at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The veteran goalkeeper is the longest-serving player at Chiefs after getting promoted from the junior team in the 2004/05 season.

The 36-year-old has been part of the team that has failed to deliver silverware in the last eight seasons.

Khune is now hoping that run will come to an end in the new campaign under coach Molefi Ntseki.

WHAT HE SAID: "One more trophy delivered to the chairman’s [Kaizer Motaung] office. I think that will make me the happiest player in the whole world," Khune told Gagasi FM.

"For the past eight years, it’s been hurting that what we are used to, which is winning trophies, hasn’t happened, but like I’m saying, I’m not ready to retire.

"If I had to win or lead the team to win that one silverware this season, I think I might call it quits and give the responsibility to Brandon[Petersen], Bruce Bvuma, and Bontle Molefe," Khune added.

"I think 20 years of my service to the club hasn’t gone unnoticed, and I think I’ve done enough. When I decide to retire, I can do that with pleasure because honestly, as a player, I’ve ticked all boxes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During his stint with Amakhosi, Khune has won three league titles and other 10 domestic Cups.

This season, just like the previous one, the veteran custodian is expected to play second fiddle to Brandon Peterson.

In the last campaign, Khune played 13 games across all competitions under former coach Arthur Zwane.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs play Chippa United and Khune is optimistic of being involved.