Khedira surprises Real Madrid

Sami Khedira has wasted no time making his mark on Real Madrid's coaching staff under Jose Mourinho, even as a newcomer to management.

According to the newspaper "AS", Khedira has settled quickly into his role as a special assistant to Mourinho. His presence, communication and leadership have already won over those around the team at Valdebebas.

The clearest sign of his influence came during Real Madrid's friendly against Fiorentina in Austria. Khedira ran much of the warm-up, organised the players and set the level of intensity required before kick-off.

Sources close to the dressing room told the same newspaper: "Sami seems like a different person." As a player at the club, he was "a strong voice, and people listened to him, but he preferred to stay out of the spotlight". Now he works in a more open way. "He has come back as a more effective leader."

It added: "People listen to him. Guler and Camavinga did so during the warm-up in Klagenfurt, when Khedira gave them specific instructions."

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Khedira moved into television analysis after retiring, working with ESPN during the 2021 European Championship. In 2022 he completed UEFA's executive master's programme for former international players, which focused on leadership and coaching.

That is not why Real Madrid brought him back, but he could stand in for Mourinho with the media if needed, just as Aitor Karanka did during the Portuguese coach's previous spell in Madrid.

Mourinho picked Khedira because he already knew what he was getting. The same report says the Portuguese was convinced of his analytical mind and leadership, contacted his former player personally to persuade him to join the staff, and the ex-Germany midfielder said yes straight away.

AS added: "Khedira could replace Mourinho in dealing with the media if necessary, just as Aitor Karanka did during the Portuguese coach's previous spell in Madrid."

Khedira had worked under Mourinho before at Real Madrid, one of the midfielders trusted by the Portuguese coach during his first tenure.

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