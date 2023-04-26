Kevin De Bruyne suggests packed schedule has made things EASIER for Man City in Premier League title battle with Arsenal

Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City's busy schedule will make it easier for his side to win the Premier League title than a lighter fixture list.

De Bruyne helped City to 4-1 win vs Arsenal

Now sit two points behind Premier League leaders

Belgian believes schedule gives them advantage

WHAT HAPPENED? City's hopes of retaining the Premier League title were given a huge boost when they beat leaders Arsenal 4-1 on Wednesday, in a game in which De Bruyne scored twice. The victory puts City two points behind the Gunners with the advantage of having two games in hand. They are also in contention to win the FA Cup and Champions League and De Bruyne believes the intensity of their schedule gives them a great chance of taking full control of the domestic title race.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In one way it’s easy for us with the schedule we have. It’s impossible to know what will happen in a couple of weeks," De Bruyne said to BBC Sport after their midweek win. "It's tough enough to be 100 percent in every game – we had [Bayern] Munich away, then London for Sheffield [United in the FA Cup]. The last five or six weeks it’s [a match] every three days. It’s much easier that way than if you just play every weekend."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As well as continuing their bid to overtake Arsenal at the top of the table, City will take on Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League and Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

WHAT NEXT? City are in action again on Sunday with a game against Fulham, before Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Premier League on May 2.