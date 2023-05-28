Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish & Ruben Dias all injury concerns for Man City ahead of FA Cup final clash with Man Utd, reveals Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias are all injury concerns for Manchester City ahead of the FA Cup final.

City trio missed clash against Brentford

Guardiola reveals injury concerns

Could miss FA Cup final next week

WHAT HAPPENED? The City trio were all absent as City finished the Premier League season with a 1-0 loss at Brentford on Sunday. The coach says fitness troubles kept them out of action at the weekend and admits he is unsure if they will be fully fit for the Wembley clash with Manchester United next week.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Ruben didn’t train for 10 days and Jack Grealish neither," Guardiola said. "After the Brighton game, Kevin felt the same feelings he had before weeks ago, they could not play a few games. It’s not a big, big issue. I think they will be ready [for the FA Cup final] but it’s not to be ready [after], it’s to be ready in the training sessions.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Missing De Bruyne, Grealish and Dias would be a huge blow for City if they cannot return to training in the coming days. The Belgian playmaker has made an incredible 16 assists in the Premier League this season and scored a further seven, while Grealish set up seven and netted five in the English top-flight.

Centre-back Dias, meanwhile, has been a key component of the City defence, making 41 appearances in all competitions this term. However, he has been out of action since his side beat Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on May 17.

WHAT NEXT? City hope to win their second trophy of the season when they meet United in the FA Cup final on June 3, which is followed by a Champions League final date against Inter on June 10.