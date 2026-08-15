Kessié shocks Al-Ahly by agreeing with an Italian giant

Franck Kessié must wait. The Ivorian has made no secret of his desire to join Juventus and work under Luciano Spalletti, but for now patience is his only option.

According to "Tuttosport", the move does not rest on the player. It hinges on whether the Italian club's management can clear a spot for him in midfield.

An agreement between Kessié and Juventus is close. The player is waiting on a three-year deal worth 4.5 million euros a season, plus a hefty signing bonus.

Those terms mark a compromise between the two sides. They also fall short of what Kessié could have earned had he chosen to stay in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Ahli have tried in recent days to lure him back to their ranks, but the Ivorian midfielder has made up his mind. He is determined to move to Juventus.

Kessié is a free agent, so he can join Juventus and be registered even after the window shuts. Physically there appear to be no worries either, with reports suggesting his condition is excellent.

Juventus, meanwhile, are working to thin out their midfield and free up a place for him. Teun Koopmeiners, Fabio Miretti and Arthur are all candidates to leave.

The obstacle, then, is no longer about desire on either side. With the agreement all but done, the last step is trimming the squad and finding the room to register the Ivorian.

Kessié will keep up his individual training to stay sharp until the matter is resolved. He is waiting on Juventus to make their moves, the ones that will finally let him pull on the Bianconeri shirt and start working under Spalletti.