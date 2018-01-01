ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Nongdamba Naorem
Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters have wrapped up a deal to sign youngster Nongdamba
The 18-year-old winger is currently plying his trade at I-League champions Minerva Punjab with whom Kerala Blasters have negotiated a transfer fee.
The Manipur-born youngster has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal and is set to switch sides in the upcoming transfer window which opens on January 1, 2019.
Naorem started one group game for India - the 0-4 loss to Ghana - at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup which was held in India. He came off the bench in the other two group games.
He spent the 2017-18 season on loan at the All Indian
Naorem has two appearances for Minerva Punjab this term, both coming off the bench.