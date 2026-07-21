Al-Qadsiah forward Julián Quiñones has hit back at the decision to substitute him during Mexico's round-of-16 clash with England at the 2026 World Cup. The call sparked widespread controversy among fans after Mexico crashed out of the tournament following a 3-2 defeat, a match in which Quiñones scored his country's opener.

Posting a video clip on his Instagram account, Quiñones aired his surprise at the decision from national team coach Javier Aguirre. Chatting with his tattoo artist about the game, the Mexican forward recalled the moment he left the pitch and made a comment that quickly caught fire, according to ESPN: "Oh yes.. the old man got the substitutions wrong".

Aguirre made the switch in the 81st minute, sending on Guillermo Martínez for Quiñones. Critics rounded on the decision. The forward had been one of Mexico's most dangerous players on the night and their standout performer across the whole tournament.

Quiñones finished the World Cup as one of Mexico's brightest stars. His four goals drew him level with Javier Hernández and Luis Hernández as Mexico's top scorers in World Cup history. Add one assist to that haul and he had a direct hand in five goals during the tournament.

Defeat to England stung, yet Quiñones insisted he leaves the tournament proud to have featured in his first World Cup with Mexico and thrilled by the huge fan interaction the team enjoyed. "I was extremely excited to play for the national team," he said. "The atmosphere was so crazy that we couldn't walk through the airport".