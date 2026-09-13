Kenneth Perez: 'By far the best I have seen in a long time!'

Kenneth Perez was hugely impressed by the football Feyenoord produced against PEC Zwolle on Sunday. The Rotterdam side won 0-7 and it was the first half in particular that left a big impression on the ESPN analyst: "This was by far the best half from a team that I have seen in a long time."

After the painful 5-1 defeat to FC Barcelona in the Champions League, Feyenoord hit back in emphatic fashion in Zwolle. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side took control from the first minute, struck the post twice early on through Givairo Read and eventually inflicted the biggest defeat in PEC's club history.

Perez particularly enjoyed the movement in the Rotterdam side's play. "It is of course very easy to say that Zwolle are no good and did nothing, but we have also seen Zwolle make things difficult for other teams. What they could not cope with today was Feyenoord's movement patterns."

What also stood out to Perez was the tempo of the combinations. "I especially thought they sensed very well when they had to play the ball first time and when they did not. If you play first time a lot, you get tempo into the match and that automatically means players make themselves available."

For the former midfielder, Feyenoord were constantly on the move, leaving PEC with hardly any chance of getting into their duels. "In training you have exercises with which you try to achieve this, because if you want to play first time, people always have to move. Feyenoord did that constantly. It was really one big rondo."

Marciano Vink was just as enthusiastic about what he saw in Zwolle. "I have not seen a team play such a first half as Feyenoord, in which everything came off."

There was so much movement, so much depth and so many beautiful combinations from Feyenoord. This really was football of the highest class," said Vink.