Keita injury fears mount for Liverpool as Klopp gives update on midfielder after Man Utd defeat

Jurgen Klopp gave an update on Naby Keita after Liverpool's defeat to Manchester United as fears mount that the midfielder is facing another layoff

WHAT HAPPENED? While Keita’s absence from the teamsheet at Old Trafford was viewed as suspicious in some quarters, given recent speculation surrounding the 27-year-old’s future at Anfield, GOAL understands the injury is a genuine one, and that there is concern around the severity.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in his post-match press conference after the defeat to United, Klopp said of Keita's muscle issue: “Yesterday he was injured. It needs further assessment, but it doesn’t look like he will be in training tomorrow.

“We need more assessment. He missed yesterday, today, and how much more, I don’t know.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Any injury at the moment is ill-timed, with Klopp already dealing with something of a crisis in that regard. He hopes to have Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones in training before the end of the month, but Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and new signing Calvin Ramsay are all sidelined, while Darwin Nunez is suspended for the next two games.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Liverpool take on Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday afternoon before hosting Newcastle next Wednesday. After that comes the Merseyside derby with Everton at Goodison Park on September 3, followed by the first Champions League group stage fixture and then a home clash with Wolves on September 10.