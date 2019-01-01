Keane warns Solskjaer he won’t get time as Man Utd’s top-four ambition is slammed

The former Red Devils midfielder admits results will determine whether or not the current coach at Old Trafford enjoys an extended stay in the job

Roy Keane has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he may not get the time he needs at , with the Red Devils’ ambition called into question.

A demoralising 2-0 defeat away at West Ham on Sunday has piled more pressure on an underperforming squad.

Fingers are being pointed at those on the field, but those off it are not immune to criticism.

Solskjaer made an immediate impact in the dugout upon inheriting the reins from Jose Mourinho, but has found the going tough since settling into a demanding role.

United stumbled over the line in 2018-19 and have been unable to break into their stride this term.

Keane fears that will see inevitable calls for change intensify, with some supporters already calling for Solskjaer’s head as he struggles to deliver the required level of results and performance.

The former Red Devils captain told Sky Sports on the back of a forgettable display against the Hammers: "There was a feel-good factor for Ole at the start and he needs three or four transfer windows.

"But if you're not getting results and lose matches, the pressure builds and builds. You won't get time.

"I have known Ole for a long time. I can tell looking at his eyes he is fuming and disgusted."

Keane feels standards have been allowed to slip at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson headed into retirement, with the 13-time Premier League champions now happy to settle for a top-four challenge and qualification.

The Irishman added: "When there are young players coming through, you have to remind them you are playing for Manchester United to win.

"People talk about development and finishing fourth, but don't forget about winning.

"God help me in our dressing room if someone mentioned finishing fourth as a great achievement. He would have been lynched, absolutely.

“A couple of weeks ago I'd have said I wasn't sure about the top four for United but having looked at and Arsenal over the last few weeks, I think United should be expecting to finish fourth.

"It's there for the taking. It's there for a lot of teams and United, with the players that they have, should be capable of doing it.

"That's where the pressure comes onto Ole because there has to be some sort of pressure on him.

"You can't be saying: 'We've got a two to three-year plan'. That's nonsense as well.

"You've got to win football matches consistently at big clubs."