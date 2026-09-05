Karim El Ahmadi and Arnold Bruggink expect Ruben van Bommel to earn his first Netherlands call-up later this month. They said as much on the VriendenLoterij Eretribune on ESPN.

PSV recorded a 1-3 win on Saturday in the big game against Ajax. The player everyone talked about afterwards was Van Bommel, though more for negative reasons than positive ones.

In the second half, the PSV winger caught Aaron Bouwman with a heavy blow that forced him off injured. Van Bommel received a yellow card.

Much of the debate afterwards focused on that incident, but presenter Jan Joost van Gangelen pointed out on VriendenLoterij Eretribune that analyst Arnold Bruggink also wanted to give the forward some positive attention.

"A very much-discussed player, of course: Ruben van Bommel. We have done so in a negative sense," said Van Gangelen, before turning to Bruggink. "But you already said: that is a shame, because he really played well today. He is lightning quick, technically gifted and also incredibly strong."

Bruggink replied: "He has everything of a modern winger. If you look at the way he can play... He wants the ball in behind, but also to feet. He is so lightning quick over the first few metres... That gives him a huge amount of threat."

"I think he will definitely be selected. Don’t you think?" El Ahmadi then said. Bruggink replied: "Yes, I think so."

Van Bommel has never previously been included in a Netherlands squad. He has, however, already played sixteen internationals for Jong Oranje, scoring four goals.