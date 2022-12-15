Karim Benzema posts 'motivation' training video as rumours swirl about shock France World Cup return

Karim Benzema shared a video of himself working out in the gym amid rumours he could return to the France squad for the World Cup final.

Benzema ruled out of World Cup before it began

Striker returned to training with Real Madrid

Reports claim he could still play for France

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported that Benzema could rejoin his France team-mates this week ahead of the final against Argentina on Sunday as he nears his recovery from the injury that saw him ruled out of the competition before it started. He showed that he is getting in shape again ahead of the big game as he shared a video of himself on a stationary bicycle with the caption "Motivation".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema was initially ruled out of the competition with an injury and returned to Madrid to train with his team-mates in Spain. However, it has been claimed the striker could still compete as he was named in the final squad and not replaced.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? If Benzema does not return for France, he could be back in action again with Madrid when they take on Real Valladolid in La Liga on December 30.