How to get Kanye West 2026 tickets: Ye World Tour, ticket release & information

Kanye West, or Ye as he is commonly known these days, has fans all over the planet and they are set for a year to remember as the hip-hop hero takes to the stage in multiple locations over the coming months.

The multi-talented artist may have played numerous festivals and one-off events over the past decade, but this will the first time he’s taken to the road for a lengthy spell since the Saint Pablo Tour in 2016.

Don’t miss out on being a part of music history. Let GOAL show you how you can get your hands on Ye World Tour tickets. Check out all the information you need to know, including how much they will cost and where you can buy them.

When is the Kanye West Ye World Tour 2026?

The tour dates shown below are the current ones announced by Kanye West for 2026. There are likely to be further additions over the coming weeks/months:

Date Venue (City) Tickets Sun, March 29 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (New Delhi) Tickets Fri, April 3 Sofi Stadium (Los Angeles) Tickets Sat, May 30 Ataturk Olympic Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Sat, June 6 Gelredome Stadium (Arnhem) Tickets Thu, June 11 Orange Velodrome (Marseille) Tickets Sat, July 18 RCF Arena (Reggio Emilia) Tickets Thu, July 30 Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid) Tickets

How to buy Kanye West Ye World Tour tickets

Presale periods are available for the listed ‘Ye World Tour’ 2026 dates around the globe, giving fans the chance to register and enter priority windows to purchase tickets ahead of general sales opening.

With the majority of those presale periods now over or closing soon, it’s best to check on Kanye West’s official tour site for the latest news on general ticket sales.

If you have missed or do miss out on presale or general sales of ‘Ye World Tour’ tickets on official sites, then you may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub. Prices may be higher on resale sites, but if you’re yearning to see Ye live, they could be the best option for securing those golden tickets.

How much are Kanye West Ye World Tour tickets?

Official ticket prices for Kanye West's forthcoming 'Ye World Tour' concerts, which can be sourced via his tour site or the various arena or stadium sites, vary as follows:

New Delhi (March 29): INR 6000-30000 ($65-326)

INR 6000-30000 ($65-326) Los Angeles (April 3): TBA

TBA Istanbul (May 30): TRY 5375-35000 ($122-794)

TRY 5375-35000 ($122-794) Arnhem (June 6): €189-389 ($219-$451)

€189-389 ($219-$451) Marseille (June 11): €170–650 ($197-$755)

€170–650 ($197-$755) Reggio Emilia (July 18): €125–659 ($145-$765)

€125–659 ($145-$765) Madrid (July 30): TBA

Remember to keep tabs on Kanye West’s official tour site for additional information and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

What to expect from Kanye West’s Ye World Tour

Hoards of Kanye West fans were left heartbroken after the rapper had to cut short his 2016 ‘Saint Pablo Tour’ due to illness. No one at the time knew that it would be another decade until one of the biggest musical talents of a generation would hit the road again.

Thankfully, Yeezy returns this year and his devoted droves get another chance to see him work his magic.

Kanye West has come a long way since his early producing days in Chicago. He first received recognition on Jay-Z's critically acclaimed ‘The Blueprint’ in 2001, before kicking off his own rap career on the same Roc-A-Fella Records label.

Kanye’s first album, The College Dropout (2004), changed the hip-hop genre forever, as he moved away from the conventional bling gangster rap and instead focused on universal, social issues.

Further hit albums, Late Registration (2005), Graduation (2007) & 808s & Heartbreak (2008) followed, which included number 1 hits such as ‘Gold Digger’ and ‘Stronger’, that were huge on both sides of the Atlantic.

As Kanye West’s notoriety and skills expanded from a producer, to a rapper and songwriter and even a fashion designer, he would inspire and influence numerous artists including the likes of Drake, The Weeknd and many others.

With 'Carnival' topping the charts in 2024, Ye became the first rap artist to hit the top of the charts in three different decades and he now looks to continue spreading the musical love in 2026, with a swathe of global gigs and the launch of his new album, Bully.