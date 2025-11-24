How to watch Kansas vs Notre Dame NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) return to Purcell Pavilion looking to keep their home dominance rolling as they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks (3-2). Notre Dame has strung together four straight victories on their home floor, and they’ll aim to keep that momentum alive.

Kansas comes into South Bend licking its wounds after a tough 78-66 road loss to Duke, a matchup where the Jayhawks struggled to keep pace down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Irish stayed hot in their most recent outing, securing an 86-79 win over Bellarmine to extend their strong start to the season.

With both teams eager to build consistency, Monday’s clash sets up as an intriguing test of early-season form and resilience.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas vs Notre Dame NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Kansas vs Notre Dame: Date and tip-off time

The Kansas Jayhawks will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an exciting college basketball game on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Monday, November 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Kansas vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish live on TNT nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Kansas vs Notre Dame team news & key performers

Kansas Jayhawks team news

Flory Bidunga has been the engine for Kansas so far, pacing the Jayhawks with 16.4 points per game while also hauling in 7.4 boards a night. He’s been their most reliable interior presence on both ends of the floor. Melvin Council Jr. has taken on the role of table-setter, dishing out 5.8 assists per contest to go with his 8.6 points, keeping the Kansas offense humming when it’s in rhythm.

From deep, Kohl Rosario has been the Jayhawks’ most dependable marksman, averaging 1.4 made threes per outing. On the defensive side, Tre White leads the group in thefts at 1.2 per game, while Bidunga anchors the rim with 2.2 blocks per contest.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

For Notre Dame, Markus Burton continues to shine as the go-to scorer, pouring in 19.4 points per game to lead the Irish attack. Carson Towt has been an absolute force on the glass, averaging a massive 12.6 rebounds per game while adding 7.6 points and 2.6 assists. Meanwhile, Jalen Haralson orchestrates much of the offense, handing out 2.8 assists per contest alongside his 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Braeden Shrewsberry stretches defenses with a team-best 3.0 made three-pointers per game. Defensively, Burton once again tops the charts with 1.6 steals per outing, and Haralson provides a touch of rim protection as Notre Dame’s leading shot-blocker at 0.3 per game.