Kane writes history in Germany: 100 goals and a new record

England striker Harry Kane continued to write his name in golden letters in the history of the German league, reaching his 100th goal in the competition during Bayern Munich's clash with Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena, in the fourth round of the Bundesliga.

The Bavarian giants led 3-0 at the break. Kane grabbed the second on 39 minutes from the spot, won by teammate Michael Olise, and the England captain finished it superbly, firing powerfully to the goalkeeper's right.

According to global statistics network Squawka, Kane became the fastest player in the history of the German league to reach 100 goals, hitting the mark in just 98 matches to surpass every legend the tournament has ever known.

Since joining from Tottenham in the summer of 2023, the England scorer has enjoyed an exceptional golden era at Bayern Munich. He has led the Bavarians to two German league titles and two German Super Cups, along with the German Cup.

Individually, Kane has dominated the awards. He has topped the German league's scoring charts in each of the last three seasons, earned the Bundesliga Player of the Season honour for 2024-2025, and claimed the Golden Boot as Europe's best scorer in 2023-2024 and 2025-2026.

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