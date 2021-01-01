Kane bemoans 'sloppy' Tottenham as Champions League hopes hit by surprise Newcastle draw

The Spurs striker looked to have done enough in the first half with a four-minute brace, but he was left frustrated by the Magpies

Harry Kane has bemoaned Tottenham's inability to hold on to results this season after they were pegged back for a point by Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League.

The Spurs striker looked to have done enough in the first half with a four-minute brace to overturn Joelinton's opener, but Jose Mourinho's visitors were ultimately made to pay as Arsenal loanee Joe Willock struck late to salvage a draw for the Magpies.

It means Tottenham have now dropped 11 points from goals conceded in the last 10 minutes of matches this term, and their star forward admitted that there has to be a marked improvement from the European hopefuls.

What did Kane say?

"Whenever you are ahead in a game, as we have been a lot this season, and you give the lead away in the last five [or so] minutes, it's always hard to take," the England captain told BBC Sport at full-time.

"I feel like we could have played better in the second half. We were a bit sloppy. We didn't take our chances and got punished for it. I think we had some good chances. The final ball, final pass or final touch weren't quite there.

"That's the fine margins. We need to play better. We need to dust ourselves off and go again next week. We didn't take that momentum with us [into the second half] and allowed Newcastle back into the game. It's always hard to respond with four or five minutes to go."

The bigger picture

Spurs must get up and dust themselves off ahead of what will be a big April for the club as they build towards a showpiece game later this month.

Article continues below

Mourinho's side will face Manchester City at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final, postponed from February to allow for the return of supporters in limited numbers.

Before then, they have three more top-flight games to get themselves in shape - starting with the visit of Mourinho's old side Manchester United next weekend.

Further reading