Kane: Messi is extremely humble, and I predicted what happened between Bellingham and Mourinho

England international Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, has commented on his nomination to compete for the Ballon d'Or after an exceptional season, touching on his previous encounter with Lionel Messi at the World Cup and his relationship with his compatriot Jude Bellingham.

Asked about the nomination in an interview with the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Kane said: "It is complicated. I have never liked to talk much about myself. The only thing I can say is that last season was amazing, on a personal level and at team level. It was by far the best season of my life."

He added: "It is true that scoring 73 goals, the second-highest number in history, after Lionel Messi scored 82 goals in 69 matches during the 2011-2012 season, speaks for itself. I feel very proud of this. I can only offer my thanks to my team-mates and to everyone who helped me achieve it."

The striker continued: "But the Ballon d'Or is not in my hands. It depends on the people who vote. From my point of view, last season is now in the past. Now I am focusing on the current season, and I am looking forward to seeing what I can also achieve. I know there will be a lot of talk about the Ballon d'Or until October, because it is a great award."

On facing Lionel Messi in the controversial match between England and Argentina in the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup, Kane said: "It is obvious that that day was difficult for me. It was a hard moment after we went out in that way. But I have great respect for Messi. I have watched him grow as a footballer."

He went on: "I think Messi is quite simply an amazing player, and also a wonderful person, according to what people who know him tell me. I have dealt with him only twice, but he seems to me a very humble person. He has always put the team before himself, and I think this is one of the reasons Argentina achieved the success it did."

Recalling the aftermath, Kane explained: "I remember from that day that I embraced him and wished him good luck in the final. The World Cup was not our fate in the end, but that is the nature of the World Cup: the best players face each other on the biggest stage, and of course there will always be a loser."

He continued: "On that day, and after the loss, I tried to keep my head held high and to show respect to the other team. I think that was an important thing, especially towards Messi, given what he has offered throughout many years in football."

Turning to Jude Bellingham's strong start to the season, Kane said: "Jude and I had a very good relationship at the World Cup, because of the way we played and exchanged the ball. There was a great relationship with the ball and without it."

He added: "We also built a very strong relationship off the pitch, and that can only help the national team. It is great to see how quickly he has adapted to Madrid. I spoke with him a little during the World Cup about Jose Mourinho, and I knew he would like Mourinho."

Kane concluded: "And I knew that Mourinho would like Jude, and it is obvious that they seem to have already developed a good relationship. Jude has started wonderfully. And from England's point of view, it is great to see that."



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