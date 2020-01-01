'Everything is about winning' - Kane backs Spurs manager Mourinho as he compares current boss to Pochettino

The England skipper has endured another silverware-less season in North London but has backed their coach to help them challenge next term

Harry Kane has backed Jose Mourinho to help Hotspur deliver on their potential next season, hailing the Portuguese coach as one of "the best managers in the world".

The skipper has endured another silverware-less season in North London, just a year after the club went close to unexpected European glory in the final against in Madrid last season.

The subsequent term has seen a major managerial change, with Mourinho replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, and a pandemic-enforced hiatus - but Spurs are now into the home straight of their campaign as they seek to make a final charge for the .

The former and boss has only mustered a 43.75 per cent win ratio so far after 32 games in charge - his lowest figure at any club to date - but speaking ahead of his side's trip to Newcastle this week, Kane has given the 57-year-old his full support, comparing his approach favourably to that of his predecessor.

"They're definitely two different styles of manager, but it's been great," the striker told BT Sport . "Obviously we've had a long period where I was out injured doing rehab, having to watch the team from the sidelines and we've had a long time to get to know each other with Covid-19.

"We've built up a good relationship and we talk very often.

"He wants to win, he's here to win. Obviously there are no trophies to play for this season but next season that's his aim. Everything is about winning and he's made that clear.

"There have been times where we haven't played well but we've won the game and at the end of the day three points is the most important thing.

"I think he's looking forward, going into next season, having a bit more time to work with the boys in pre-season and getting to know them more. He's great to work under and it's another opportunity for me to learn off one of the best managers in the world, so I'm taking it all in and learning as fast as I can."