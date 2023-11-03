'A broken man' - Kai Havertz can't rely on 'sympathy penalties' to get him out of Arsenal slump as attacker is slammed for poor decision-making and body language

Kai Havertz looks like a "broken man" at Arsenal and has zero confidence, says former striker Chris Sutton.

Havertz called a 'broken man'

Told that he needs a 'break'

Only two goal contributions in 16 games

WHAT HAPPENED? In the summer, manager Mikel Arteta allegedly forced through the surprising decision of paying £65 million ($82m) to recruit Havertz from Chelsea. The Germany international has had difficulty since moving to the Emirates, having spent the most of the season playing in a midfield position for which he seems not fit. He’s looked far more comfortable when he’s operated further forward in the false nine position he often played at Chelsea, but Arteta has typically preferred either Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah as his striker. Havertz's performances are beginning to frustrate the supporters, and Chris Sutton thinks the 24-year-old "needs a break" to get his Arsenal career back on track.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sutton told the It’s All Coming Up podcast : "Havertz looks a broken man, a player with absolutely zero confidence. Having been there myself, it’s not a nice place to be. The effort is there but he seems muddled. decision-making isn’t good. He’s trying but looking at his body language… he needs a break, a big moment. Not sympathy penalties like earlier in the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In 16 appearances in all competitions, the 24-year-old has just one goal and one assist for the Gunners. Even that goal came about because his team-mates, who were already leading Bournemouth by the game, insisted he take a penalty.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

BT Sport

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Havertz and Arsenal will be in action when they take on Newcastle on Saturday, November 4.