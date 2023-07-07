What a week for Kai Havertz! New £65m Arsenal signing announces engagement to model Sophia Weber days after becoming Gunners' highest earner

- Havertz announced engagement on Friday
- Will marry German model Weber
- Caps off excellent week for new Gunners man
WHAT HAPPENED? The German attacking midfielder announced on Friday that he is now engaged to Sophia Weber. Havertz made the announcement just days after he completed a £65 million ($82m) move from Chelsea to Arsenal. He signed a reported five-year deal worth £17m ($22m) per year, making him the club's highest-paid player.
WHAT THEY POSTED:
THE GOSSIP: Weber, a German model, and Havertz have been in a relationship for some time. The couple are said to have met in 2018 and developed a friendship before becoming romantically linked.
WHAT NEXT FOR HAVERTZ? The 24-year-old will celebrate his engagement before he joins up with his Arsenal team-mates to begin their preparations for the new season.