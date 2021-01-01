Kabak sets ambitious 'win every game' target for Liverpool while looking to break Anfield duck

The Turkish defender, currently on loan with the Reds, is determined to ensure Jurgen Klopp's side are playing Champions League football next season

Ozan Kabak admits Liverpool "need to win every game" from this point to the end of the season, with the Turkish defender hoping that he will get to experience a first success at Anfield as part of that.

The Turkish defender linked up with the Reds in January, with a loan agreement taking him to Merseyside from Bundesliga outfit Schalke.

Things have not gone to plan for Jurgen Klopp's side over recent weeks, with setbacks suffered in domestic and continental competition to leave them sweating on Champions League qualification for next season.

What has been said?

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Kabak said: "In the Premier League, at this stage we need to win every game.

"Obviously the Real Madrid game is huge for us in the Champions League, but we will concentrate on the Aston Villa game and we will be there for the win. We have eight games remaining in the Premier League and obviously in the Champions League we will decide how many games we're going to play.

"We don't have any points to lose and we just need to win every game. This huge club needs to be in the Champions League next year, every year.

"The Real Madrid game is now in the past, we just focus on this game in the Premier League. Obviously we need to win every game and we need to go into the Champions League next year. We are desperate to win in the Premier League, so we are fully focused on Saturday."

How is Liverpool's form?

Klopp saw his side suffer a 3-1 defeat to Real in the first leg of their heavyweight Champions League quarter-final showdown.

There is clearly work to do there in order to secure European progress, while the Reds remain seventh in the Premier League table, three points adrift of the top four.

No victory on home soil has been savoured since seeing off Tottenham on December 16, with six successive defeats suffered, but the meeting with Aston Villa on Saturday will give Liverpool a chance to start righting those wrongs and Kabak an opportunity for a first home triumph.

The 21-year-old defender said on his experiences in England: "Every day I've got better, it gets better every game.

Article continues below

"Obviously my team-mates, the manager and all the guys here, they help me a lot. I feel really settled in here and I hope I will be able to help the team more and more.

"It's been a long time since we won at Anfield, I don't know since when, but obviously we want to win against Aston Villa and keep winning. I hope we will win against Aston Villa and I will get my first win at Anfield."

Further reading