Juventus vs Monza: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Allegri's side seek revenge for their 1-0 loss against the visitors earlier in the season?

Juventus take on Monza less than two weeks after the two sides met in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia, which ended in a 2-1 win for the Bianconeri. Federico Chiesa scored his first goal since recovering from his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which would be good news for the hosts.

Finding themselves in the mire of the 15-point deduction in the league, they have not let the situation take its toll on them as they notched a came from behind twice to equalise in their 3-3 draw against Atalanta. A win today will take them to ninth place from 11th.

Monza have done pretty well in their debut top-flight campaign, with their 1-0 victory of Juventus in Lombardy early on in the season one of their highlights of the season. A win for the visitors will see them leapfrog the Old Lady in the league table.

Juventus vs Monza confirmed lineups

Juventus XI (3-5-1-1): Szczęsny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostić; Di María; Kean

Monza XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Izzo, Marí, Caldirola; Ciurria, Rovella, Machín, Carlos; Pessina, Caprari; Mota

Juventus vs Monza LIVE updates

Juventus' upcoming fixtures

Massimiliano Allegri's men will welcome Lazio on 2nd February in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia. They will return to Serie A action on 7th February when they visit Salernitana.