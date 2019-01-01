Juventus 'very fond' of Pogba as rumours of return from Man Utd rumble on

The Serie A champions are being linked with a move to bring the World Cup winner back to Turin, while Adrien Rabiot is another reported target

are “very fond” of Paul Pogba, admits sporting director Fabio Paratici, but no decision has been taken on whether to move for the midfielder or star Adrien Rabiot.

A return to Turin has been mooted for one international.

Pogba left the Bianconeri back in the summer of 2016, with a record-breaking £89 million ($113m) transfer taking him back to Old Trafford for a second spell.

A retracing of those steps could be made three years on, with exit talk building around a World Cup winner.

Pogba has hinted that he is ready to take on a new challenge, having struggled for consistency during a stint with the Red Devils that has seen him come in for regular rounds of criticism.

Juve would be happy to throw open their doors for a familiar face, but no plans involving the 26-year-old have been pieced together as yet.

Rabiot is also yet to be the subject of an official approach, despite the Frenchman generating plenty of speculation as he prepares to drop into the free agent pool.

Paratici told reporters when quizzed on links to two proven performers in the middle of the park: “Pogba and Rabiot are two good players.

“Pogba we are very fond of, but he is a player of Manchester United.

“On Rabiot there are so many teams, we are not looking only at him.”

Juventus have already bolstered their midfield ranks with the acquisition of Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal.

More arrivals are expected, but recruitment calls are now in the hands of Maurizio Sarri.

An Italian tactician has been returned to his homeland from a spell at Premier League side , with Paratici convinced that the Bianconeri have found the perfect successor to Massimiliano Allegri.

He added on a change in the dugout: “Maurizio Sarri was always the first choice. We tried to make him understand right away that we really wanted him.

“The style of play was not a driving factor in the change. We chose Sarri because we feel he is the best manager for Juventus right now. As were [Antonio] Conte amd Allegri in their respective moments and they showed great quality.

“We are here to win. It's a choice due to the driving force of alchemy between coach, team, club and fans which could fade. It is not due to the playing style and results which are visible to everyone.

“We had clear ideas from the beginning, but we had to have respect for a coach that was under contract with another club and for this we thank Chelsea for their professionalism.”