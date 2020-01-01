Juventus star Ronaldo out for Champions League clash against Messi and Barcelona due to positive Covid-19 result

The 35-year-old will miss the chance to renew his rivalry with the Argentina star as his coronavirus-enforced absence will continue

star Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against in their clash on Wednesday as his Covid-19 test has again returned as a positive result.

The 35-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Portugal and has missed three total matches thus far: one with and two with Juventus.

He will now miss out on Wednesday's Group G clash at the Allianz Stadium, which was set to see him renew his rivalry with Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo has not featured for Juve since the 2-2 draw against in late-September and his absence is now set to continue.

In order to play in Wednesday's clash with former rivals Lionel Messi and Barcelona, Ronaldo needed to test negative on Tuesday as protocol states a player must have a negative test 24 hours before kickoff.

The former and star was tested again ahead of the European encounter and coach Andrea Pirlo revealed on Tuesday that the club were still waiting on the results.

With a positive result now confirmed, Juventus will have to deal without their top goalscorer for the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has said Ronaldo is under investigation for a possible breaching of protocol after he flew back to following his positive test result.

More to follow...